Lyle "Buddy" Lee Dickson, age 75, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at the Christian Care Center of Bristol. He was born September 22, 1944 in Bristol, Tenn., a son of the late Ester Lee and Hazel E. Vance Dickson. He was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area and a 1964 graduate of Tennessee High School. Buddy served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam Era serving on the USS WASP. Buddy worked for Walmart in the Garden Center after retiring from Clayton Homes and was manager of several local restaurants. He was a charter member of the House of Prayer and a charter member of the Board of Deacons and served on the deacon board for four years. Survivors include his loving wife of 49 years, Judy Shifflett Dickson; daughter, Tina Hicks and husband, Scott; stepson, Tim A. Carter; grandchildren, Taylor Price and husband, Josh, Kaylan Carter, Brittany Carter; great-grandson, Adrian Brown; sister, Betty Bloomer and husband, Leonard; brother, Robert Dickson and wife, Susan; several nieces and nephews; and best friends, Bobby Shifflett and Doug Addison. The funeral service will be held 8 p.m., Wednesday, December 11, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jimmy Phillips officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7:45 p.m. prior to the service. The interment will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Glenwood Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Bristol VFW Honor Guard assisted by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard. Pallbearers will be Kevin Smith, Jeff Branson, Dub Phillips, Tony Collins, Sean Tempelton and Brandon Fleenor. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

