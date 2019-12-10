Lyle "Buddy" Lee Dickson, age 75, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at the Christian Care Center of Bristol. The funeral service will be held at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jimmy Phillips officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7:45 p.m. prior to the service. The interment will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Glenwood Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Bristol VFW Honor Guard assisted by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

