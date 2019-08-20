Virginia D. Dickenson, age 80, departed this life at her residence in Lebanon, Va., on Sunday, August 18, 2019. After being hospitalized in Dallas, Texas and Charlottesville, Virginia during recent weeks, "Jenny" returned home and passed peacefully while surrounded by her husband and family members. Jenny was born and reared in the greater Kingsport area. She was the second of three siblings born to John H. Denton Sr. and Mary Hauk Denton of Indian Springs, Tenn., and was a Dobyns-Bennett High School and ETSU graduate. For thirty-five years, Jenny was an educator, and began her teaching career at Tennessee High School and Virginia Intermont College in the Bristol, Tennessee/Virginia area. Thereafter, she taught in several of the states where she and her family resided over the years including North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia. Jenny retired from teaching after serving seventeen years in the Russell County, Virginia school system. Jenny radiated optimism, happiness and grace; she looked for, and found, a reason to smile regardless of circumstance and provided encouragement, love and a smile to friend and stranger alike. She was a loving wife for fifty-nine years, and a devoted mother and grandmother. Jenny attended Lebanon Memorial United Methodist Church in Lebanon, was beloved by all who knew her, and will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Jenny was preceded in death by her father and mother; her sister, Nancy D. Evans, and Nancy's husband, Bob C. Evans of Limestone, Tenn.; her brother, John H. Denton Jr of Knoxville, Tenn.; her brother-in-law, Henry H. "Hop" Dickenson Jr. of Kansas City, Kan.; and her grandson, Parker O'Connell of Plano, Texas. Jenny is survived by her husband, Charles "Bub" Dickenson; sister-in-law, Kathryn D. Johnson of Lebanon and sister-in-law, Polly M. Dickenson of Kansas City, Kan. She is survived by her daughter, Angela D. O'Connell and husband, Terry, of Plano, Texas; her son, Charles E. Dickenson Jr. and wife, Jennifer, of Milton, Ga.; and son, John A. Dickenson and wife, Tiffany, of Southlake, Texas. Jenny is also survived by five grandchildren, Katy and Ellie Dickenson of Milton, Ga., and Will, Ashley and Caroline Dickenson of Southlake, Texas. A celebration of Jenny's wonderful life on this earth will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at the Lebanon Memorial United Methodist Church in Lebanon with Pastor Jeff Tallent officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5 until 7 p.m. at the church prior to the service. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019, at Russell Memorial Cemetery in Lebanon. Share memories of Jenny and condolences with the family at www.owensfuneralservice.com. Owens Funeral Service, 7 Tate Ave., Lebanon, Va., (276) 889-1212, is in charge of arrangements.
