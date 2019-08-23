Virginia "Jenny" Denton Dickenson Virginia D. Dickenson, age 80, passed away peacefully at her residence in Lebanon, Va., on Sunday, August 18, 2019, while surrounded by her husband and family members. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019, at Russell Memorial Cemetery in Lebanon. Share memories and condolences with the Dickenson family at www.owensfuneralservice.com. Owens Funeral Service, 7 Tate Ave., Lebanon, Va., (276) 889-1212, is in charge of arrangements.

