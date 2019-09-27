October 20, 1933 - June 16, 2019 ABINGDON, Va. Friends and relatives of Joe W. Derting are invited to attend an informal Celebration of Life ceremony for him at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 29, 2019. It will be held at the Derting-Hickham Cemetery located on Claude Derting's property, 11437 Bristol Hwy., Hiltons, VA (Hwy 58 between Bristol and Gate City). From Claude's house, reaching the cemetery involves driving or walking down one small hill, across a creek, and up another hill through a pasture, therefore, it is suggested that guests wear informal clothing and comfortable shoes. Rides will be provided for those who would rather not walk or drive. Some folding chairs will be available at the cemetery, but guests are welcome to bring their own if they prefer. One of Joe's primary wishes was to be buried at the "home place" where he was born, grew up, worked beside his parents nearly every week-end of his adult life, and worked there even more often after his retirement. On Sunday afternoon, September 29, 2019, we will be bringing Joe's ashes home, where he wanted them to rest. Joe would not have wanted this gathering to be a solemn occasion, therefore, we hope family and friends will share their stories and memories of him, and come prepared to laugh and enjoy each other's company. Light refreshments will be served at the house afterwards. The family of Joe W. Derting is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.
