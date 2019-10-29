MARION, Va. Beloved mother, sister, grandmother, friend, Beverley Bonham Berkeley Birchfield Derian, known as BB to the community, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. The cherished daughter of the Honorable William V. Birchfield and Virginia S. Birchfield, she was born in Marion, Va. on April 30, 1937. She was a graduate of Marion Senior High School, Sweet Briar College, and Radford University. After college, she taught at Chatham Hall; however, the majority of her teaching career was spent with Smyth County Schools serving students in special education, primarily at the adolescent unit of Southwest Virginia Mental Health Institute. In addition to her parents, BB was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Dr. Paul S. "Mike" Derian. BB was a faithful and lifelong member of Christ Episcopal Church in Marion where she was a joyful member of the choir for many years and a constant, caring altar guild member. She enjoyed playing bridge and was a member of several bridge clubs over the years. A voracious reader, she was a longtime member and treasurer of the Book and Study Club of Marion. She served on the Lincoln Theatre board of directors and was an enthusiastic supporter during its renovation from the late 1980's to its completion in 2004. She served on the board of Smyth County Advancement of Literacy Education (SCALE) from its inception and was honored with the Louise G. Snavely award, having tutored adults learning to read for more than 25 years, as well as for those working to obtain their GEDs. BB was honored with many awards over the years due to her willingness to volunteer her time and talents. She was honored as the Grand Marshall of the Marion Christmas Parade, Citizen of the Year, and the Smyth County "Most Beautiful Person" award. She was the proud mother of Daniel B. Thompson Jr., his wife, Delta, of Roanoke and their children, Laura Nicole of Brooklyn, N.Y., and Dana Fenton of Philadelphia, Penn., Dr. William B. Thompson and his children, Taylor Lee and Trey James of Marion, and James B. Thompson, his wife, B'easy and their children, Sophia Derian, Frank Hollingsworth, and Virginia Berkeley of Blacksburg. She was stepmother to Michael Derian and his wife, Margaret Atwell, of Washington, D.C., Dr. Craig Derian, his wife, Jennifer Strauss, of Chapel Hill, N.C., and Craig's children, Leslie Blue and John Thomas, and Brooke Derian of Chapel Hill, N.C. She is also survived by her sister, Betsy Clebsch of La Honda, Calif.; and special niece and nephew, Sarah Veblen and William Clebsch. A celebration for the life of BB will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Christ Episcopal Church, 409 West Main Street, Marion, Va. 24354. Her family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. at the church. Family and friends will meet at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, at Rose Lawn Cemetery, 4410 Lee Highway, Marion, Va. 24354 for interment. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Christ Episcopal Church, c/o Treasurer, PO Box 189, Marion, Va. 24354. To share memories of Beverley Bonham Berkeley Birchfield "BB" Derian, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for BB's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, Va. 24354.
