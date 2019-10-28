MARION, Va. Beverley "BB" Birchfield Derian, age 82, died Saturday, October 26, 2019, in Johnston Memorial Hospital, Abingdon, Va. Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Christ Episcopal Church in Marion, Va. The family will receive friends Saturday from 9 a.m until the time of service at the church. Family and friends will meet at 2:30 p.m. at Rose Lawn Cemetery, Marion, Va. for burial. To share memories of Beverley "BB" Birchfield Derian, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Beverley's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service and Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, Va. 24354.

