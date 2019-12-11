Nellie Evelan Depew, 75, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019, in the Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born in Abingdon, Va., on June 10, 1944, a daughter of the late Raymond and Stella Bott. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband,Wayne Depew; brother, Marvin Bott; and granddaughter, Jessica Hickman. Nellie was retired after 39 years of service as a Dietitian at Bristol Regional Medical Center. Her passions were gardening, canning, quilting and her loving cats. Nellie is survived by her daughter, Mary Ellis; son, Douglas Wayne Long; granddaughter, Kasey Kistner; six great-grandchildren; sisters, Lucille Spencer, Betty Musselwhite, Barbara Cross, Edna Dryden, and Shirley Gilmore; brother, Clovis Bott; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m., Friday, December 13, 2019, at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, 417 Lee St. Bristol, Virginia. Funeral services will be conducted at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Committal services and interment will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, December 13, 2019, at Mountain Home National Cemetery, in Mountain Home, Tennessee. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mrs. Depew and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, (276) 669-6141.
