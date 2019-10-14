Harold "Doc" Depew, 72, of Bluff City, Tenn., went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 12, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, John C. Depew and Ida Elizabeth Depew; and his brothers, Charles and Curtis Depew. Harold is survived by his loving wife, Martha Depew; his daughters, Jennifer Depew Worley and Sarah Depew Patterson; his son, Mark Depew; and his stepson, Eric Ables Sr. Mr. Depew is also survived by eight grandchildren and his brothers, J.C. Depew and Joe Hall. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, with Pastor Bill Christian officiating in the East Tennessee Cemetery in Blountville, Tenn. East Tennessee Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Harold "Doc" Depew.
Tags
Welcome to the Conversation
I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter
Most Popular
-
NASCAR: Former driver Eric McClure on the road to recovery after serious health issues
-
Bristol couple recounts 'hopelessness' of addiction, journey to recovery
-
Former Sullivan County jail inmate suggests alternatives to overcrowding
-
Corn maze in shape of U.S. opens in Bristol
-
Friday Night High School Football Predictions
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389