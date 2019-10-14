Harold "Doc" Depew, 72, of Bluff City, Tenn., went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 12, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, John C. Depew and Ida Elizabeth Depew; and his brothers, Charles and Curtis Depew. Harold is survived by his loving wife, Martha Depew; his daughters, Jennifer Depew Worley and Sarah Depew Patterson; his son, Mark Depew; and his stepson, Eric Ables Sr. Mr. Depew is also survived by eight grandchildren and his brothers, J.C. Depew and Joe Hall. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, with Pastor Bill Christian officiating in the East Tennessee Cemetery in Blountville, Tenn. East Tennessee Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Harold "Doc" Depew.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments