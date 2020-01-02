Homer Eugene Denton, 87, of Jonesborough, Tenn., passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, in his residence surrounded by family. He was born in Piney Flats, Tenn. and was the son of the late Charlie Denton and Melvana Akins Denton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers, one sister and one daughter. Homer worked in contracting. He was a determined, hardworking family man with a wonderful sense of humor. He loved God and his family. He would do anything for anyone. In his younger years, he enjoyed hunting, trapping and Sunday football. Loving and cherishing his family, especially his grandchildren, was his favorite pass time. He was a wonderful provider for his family and grew a great garden. He Attended Piney Grove Feewill Baptist Church. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Clara Denton of Jonesborough, Tenn.; children, Jerry Eugene Denton, Bluff City, Tenn., Sherri Denton Lawson (Daren), Johnson City, Tenn., Carl Denton (Diana), Fulton County, Ga., Tanya Denton Hawkins, Johnson City, Tenn.; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one sister; and several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive. The family would like to offer a special thanks to Avalon Hospice, Dr. Robins and Meagan Long NP. A service to honor the life of Homer Eugene Denton will be conducted at Tetrick Funeral Home Riverside Chapel, Elizabethton, Tenn. at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, January 4, 2020, with Paul Crowe and Howard Ray officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2:30 p.m. prior to funeral service. Graveside service and interment will be conducted at 2 p.m., Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Mountain View Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Nicholas Denton, Jermiah Denton, Chris Rogers, Greg Powers, Terry Denton and Jimmy Denton. Honorary pallbearer will be Jerry Denton. Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas PL, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Homer Denton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments