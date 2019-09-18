Dorothy "Dot" Denton Dorothy "Dot" Denton, age 76, of Bluff City, went home to be with Jesus and those that passed before her on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Franklin Woods Community Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Harley and Arizona Curtis Embree. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Marvin Denton; a sister, Lois Walsh; and a brother, James "Chris" Embree. Dorothy worked at Raytheon for sixteen years. She was a loving mother and she enjoyed sewing, crafts, shooting guns and spending time with her family and friends. Those left to cherish her memory include two sons, Jeffrey Denton and Larry Denton, both of Piney Flats; a brother, Ronald Embree (Patsy) of Piney Flats; and three nieces, Rosemary Boughers, Teresa Walsh, and Lisa Campbell, all of Bristol, Tenn. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 19, 2019, from 3 until 5 p.m. at Tetrick Funeral Home, Bluff City Chapel. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Kenny Thompson, the home health nurse, and Loving In Home Care. Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Ms. Denton and her family are in the care Tetrick Funeral Home, Bluff City Chapel. Office, 423-538-7131, obituary line, 423-543-4917.