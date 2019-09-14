Charles William Denton, 84, passed away on September 9, 2019, at the University of Virginia Medical Center. Always concerned with physical fitness, he was an avid walker and was often seen as he made his rounds near Virginia High School. Now, he can walk the streets of gold. Charles and Carolyn have remained fixtures of the Trinity United Methodist Church community for over fifty years, and his family and friends will gather to celebrate his life there on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. The service will be officiated by the Reverend Rosa Slavik and the Reverend Jim Pollack. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that those wishing to make contributions donate instead to the Children's Backpack Program sponsored by Trinity United Methodist Church, 320 Carter Street, Bristol, VA 24201. Serving area children in need, this program was especially important to Charles before his passing. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Denton family.

