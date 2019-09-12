Charles W. Denton passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, Va. He was the former fire chief of Bristol, Va. Fire Dept. Arrangements are incomplete. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com. Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Denton family.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments