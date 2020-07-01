Jeffrey Jerome Dempsey SUGAR GROVE, Va. Jeffrey Jerome Dempsey, age 60, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Jeff was born on February 14, 1960, to the late Norman and Irene Sheets Dempsey. He retired from Sugar Grove School with 32 years of service. He was a faithful member and deacon at Valley View Baptist Church. Jeff enjoyed hunting and fishing. Most of all, he loved spending time with his granddaughters who considered him their special "Poppy". He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Ann Dempsey of Sugar Grove; three children, Jason Dempsey and wife, Brandi of Sugar Grove, Amy Dempsey of Christiansburg, and Terry Dempsey and wife, Jessica of Sugar Grove; three grandchildren, Maddie, Alyssa, and Adrianna; brothers, James Dempsey and wife, Bobby Jo of Marion, Dennis Dempsey and wife, Glenda of Glade Spring, Gary Dempsey of Marion, Johnny Dempsey and wife, Connie of Marion, and Gene Dempsey of Marion; sister, Karen Baines and husband, Donald of Chilhowie; and several nieces, nephews, and church family. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Valley View Baptist Church with Pastor Chuck Stout and Pastor David Medley officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday evening at the church. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Slemp Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at the church at 10:30 a.m. for the procession to the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Valley View Baptist Church, 1622 Slab Town Rd, Sugar Grove, VA 24375. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Dempsey Family.
