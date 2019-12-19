Dempsey, Jack Rumbley

Jack Rumbley Dempsey, 86, of Johnson City, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Franklin Woods Community Hospital. Mr. Dempsey was born in Elizabethton, a son of the late William "Bill" and Viola Rumbley Dempsey. Mr. Dempsey graduated from Mary Hughes High School in 1953, before going on to serve in the National Guard and the U. S. Army. Afterward he worked and retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad with 43 years of service. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge of Piney Flats for over 50 years. Mr. Dempsey was also a member of East Unaka Christian Church, servicing as assistant Sunday School superintendent, president of win a couples class, deacon, and elder. He enjoyed camping, NASCAR, and model railroading. Mr. Dempsey is preceded in death by one sister, Berniece Tipton; and two brothers, Guy Dempsey and Verlin Dempsey. Those left to cherish his memory include: his loving and devoted wife of 64 years, Faye Elizabeth Dempsey; daughter, Debra Mae Chandler and her husband, Doctor Paul Chandler, of Florence, S.C.; two grandchildren, Joshua Paul Chandler and his wife, Maryse, and Ashley Elizabeth Marsh and her husband, Jesse; three great-grandchildren, Jack Gaylon Chandler, Cora Diane Chandler, and Abigail Elizabeth Marsh; one brother, Bob Dempsey and his wife, Debbie of Nashville; as well as several nieces and nephews. The family of Jack Dempsey will receive friends on Saturday, December 21 , 2019, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 6 p.m., officiated by Doctor Wayne Emory. A committal service will be held the following day on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Friends and family are asked to gather at the graveside by 2:50 p.m. Memories and condolences may be made via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City is serving the family. (423) 282-1521

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments