Lester Charles Delp went home to be with the Lord and his loving family on Saturday, December 21, 2019. The funeral service will be held 2 p.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Mark Hutton officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m. prior to the service. The interment will follow the service at Glenwood Cemetery. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To plant a tree in memory of Lester Delp as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

