Lester Charles Delp went home to be with the lord and his loving family Saturday, December 21, 2019. Lester was born January 16, 1936. Lester was a retired educator teaching at Anderson Elementary and Central Elementary schools. He proudly served as principal at Central Elementary until 1977. He then moved to administration serving as Assistant Superintendent until his retirement from the Bristol Tennessee School System in 1990. The family is very touched and most grateful for all the wonderful comments and love expressed about Lester on social media regarding the impact he had on the lives of teachers and students throughout his career. He was then blessed with a second career serving others with the Bristol Virginia Park and Recreation Department. Lester was in charge of campground rentals, taking reservations for the picnic area, scheduling events at Waldo Miles, and was known as the voice of Pee Wee midget football. He also ordered stones to be placed in the memorial park and placed them. He greeted every person who came into the office and was loved by everyone. Lester was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Torbett Delp; baby girl Delp; parents, Manuel and Addie Tolbert Delp; brothers and sisters, Robert Delp, Helen Williams, Virginia Dixon, Gene Delp, and George Delp. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Jamie Delp; grandsons, Tate Stophel and wife, Kelly, Mitch Stophel and wife, Erin; special niece, Jenny Stophel and husband, Jeff, brother-in-law, Phil Torbett and wife, Ann; and many loving nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held 2 p.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Mark Hutton officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m. prior to the service. The interment will follow the service at Glenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to a Lester Delp Cure Cancer Fund care of, Weaver Funeral Home 630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.