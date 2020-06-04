Jacob Allen DeHart, 19, of Bluff City, Tenn., passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 in Bristol, Tenn. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m., Saturday, June 6, 2020, in Cornerstone Freewill Baptist Church, 300 Henson Lane, Bristol, Tenn. A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at 3 p.m. at the church with Pastor Gary Rowlette and Chaplain Daniel Burnette officiating. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mr. DeHart and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, (276) 669-6141.

