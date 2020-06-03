Jacob Allen DeHart, 19, of Bluff City, Tenn., passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020, in Bristol, Tenn. He was born in Bristol, Tenn., on September 15, 2000. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Gary Burnette; aunt, Tammy Arnold; and great-grandmothers, Thelma DeHart and Myrtle Edwards. Jacob was a loving devoted son, brother and friend. He was a former employee of Shearers Snack Foods of Bristol, Va. He enjoyed playing basketball. He was of the Baptist Faith. Jacob is survived by his parents, Christopher and Elizabeth DeHart; two brothers, Ethan DeHart and Dougie DeHart; paternal grandparents, Mary and Dale DeHart; maternal grandmother, Barbara Burnette; great-grandfathers, Rassie Edwards and James DeHart; niece, Kaidence Louise DeHart; nephew, Wyatt Alexander DeHart; uncle, Daniel Burnette and wife, Miranda; aunt, Jessica DeHart and husband, Jason; several cousins; and his pet dog and cat, Carter and Cloud. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m., Saturday, June 6, 2020, in Cornerstone Freewill Baptist Church, 300 Henson Lane, Bristol, Tenn. A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at 3 p.m. at the church with Pastor Gary Rowlette and Chaplain Daniel Burnette officiating. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mr. DeHart and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, (276) 669-6141.
