Violet Sue Johnson Deel, of Morattico, Virginia, died on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Hope Johnson; and her husband, Ronald Mitchell Deel. She is survived by her sister, Linda Johnson Epes; and two brothers, Darrell Gray Johnson and James David Johnson. She graduated as Valedictorian of John S. Battle High School and was an Alumna of Virginia Intermont College and the University of Mary Washington. Susie was selfless, caring and kind. She was admired for her stellar character and unwavering devotion to her loved ones. She fought a brave battle and now Heaven has gained another Angel.
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Violet Deel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.