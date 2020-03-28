Violet Sue Johnson Deel, of Morattico, Virginia, died on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Hope Johnson; and her husband, Ronald Mitchell Deel. She is survived by her sister, Linda Johnson Epes; and two brothers, Darrell Gray Johnson and James David Johnson. She graduated as Valedictorian of John S. Battle High School and was an Alumna of Virginia Intermont College and the University of Mary Washington. Susie was selfless, caring and kind. She was admired for her stellar character and unwavering devotion to her loved ones. She fought a brave battle and now Heaven has gained another Angel.

