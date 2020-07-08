Dewey "Eddie" Deel Jr., age 66, of Wardell, Va., passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born on June 21, 1954, in Grundy, Va., the son of the late Dewey Deel Sr. and Geraldine Justus Deel. Mr. Deel was a retired engineer from CNX Gas. He was a Virginia Tech Graduate and a U.S. Navy Veteran. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his granddaughter. Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 32 years, Karen Penley Deel; one son, Jonathon Deel and wife, Paige, of Wardell, Va.; one granddaughter, Hazel Faye Deel; two brothers, Danny Deel and wife, Alicia, of Big Rock, Va., and Gary Deel and wife, Wanda, of Cookville, Tenn.; and several nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Dr. Fady Tawadros, Clinch Valley Medical Center Infusion Lab, Emily Couric, Cancer Center, Charlottesville, Va., and family and friends who have been there for our family. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at Singleton Funeral Service in Cedar Bluff, Va. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the Singleton Funeral Service Chapel with the Rev. Steven Musick officiating. Burial will follow at Greenhills Memory Gardens Cemetery in Claypool Hill, Va. Pallbearers will be Ernie Penley, Danny Penley, Mason Jeffers, Ryan Deel, Mark Cordle, and Bryan Lockhart. Honorary pallbearers will be Clarence Smith, Steve Greer, Roger Straub, and Michael Case. Casey-Short VFW Post 9640 will conduct Military Graveside Rites with Stephen Mitchell playing taps. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Donor Services, P.O. Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090-8018. Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to www.SingletonFuneralService.com. The family of Dewey "Eddie" Deel Jr. is in the care of Singleton Funeral Service in Cedar Bluff, Va.
