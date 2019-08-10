Ellen Deel, 78, of Bristol, Tenn., formerly of Perryville, Md., passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Born in Rising Sun, Md., on April 26, 1941, she was the daughter of the late W. Wilson and Gladys Creswell Nickle. Mrs. Deel was a hairdresser and retired from Cecil County Public Schools where she was a substitute teacher. Quite accomplished at knitting, she made and donated many, many baby blankets for infants at the New Life Birthing Center at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She also enjoyed crocheting and doing embroidery. Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Edward E. Deel; children, Debbie Pickett and Michael Deel; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Deel was preceded in death by her son, Darrell Deel. Funeral service with interment in Principio Methodist Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to New Life Birthing Center, Bristol Regional Medical Center, 1 Medical Park Boulevard, Bristol, TN 37620. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com Akard Funeral Home assisting in the local arrangements for the Deel Family.