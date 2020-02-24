DeBusk Sr., John L.

SALTVILLE, Va. John L. DeBusk Sr., age 93, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020. John was born and raised in Saltville, Va. He grew up on the family farm located on Cedar Branch Road. He started milking Jersey cows when he was young. Every morning before school he would help milk, by hand, 20 plus cows, go to school, come home and then work until dark. He grew up repairing his own equipment and always had a great mechanical ability. He received the America Farmer Award in the FFA and loved what he did. He and Mary, his wife of 50 years, started Green Hill Farm, bottled and sold their own milk until Olin Matheson shut down in the early 70's. He was known for having the best chocolate milk anywhere. You would see him every morning in and around the Saltville area on his route. John was a humble man who never met a stranger or refused a request for help from anyone. In addition to his occupation, he was a long standing Saltville Rescue Squad Member, and Past Captain of the squad. He was also active for many years in the Rich Valley Fair Association. John taught his family by example, and a great work ethic. He loved to talk and visit with his friends and family. John will be remembered as the founder and owner of Green Hill Farm. He will be greatly missed. John was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Mabel Debusk; his wife of 50 years of marriage, Mary DeBusk; his brother, Ralph DeBusk and wife, Edith; and two sisters, Helen Mathews and husband, Aubrey, and Dorothy Rogers Kulhn "his twin". He is survived by his two sons, John L. DeBusk Jr. and wife, Frankie, and Fred DeBusk; one daughter, Claudia Sandra Parker; three grandsons, John DeBusk III and wife, Trish, Ben DeBusk and wife, Karen, and Wes Parker and partner, Ben; three granddaughters, Amanda Collins and husband, Ronnie, Lindsay DeBusk, and Jess DeBusk and partner, Jessica; 11 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the Hospice of Southwest Virginia, and also the Smyth County Community Hospital. A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at the Elizabeth Cemetery with Pastor Stan Dunham officiating. The family will be receiving friends at the D.R. Henderson Funeral Home on Wednesday evening, February 26, 2020, from 7 until 9 p.m. The pallbearers will be the grandsons, and the men of Main Street Christian Church. Online condolences may be made at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the John L. DeBusk Sr. family.
