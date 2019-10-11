Debbie DeBusk, 64, of Glade Spring, Va., passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at her residence. The funeral service will be conducted at 3 p.m., Friday, October 11, 2019, at the graveside at Sunset Memorial Park in Damascus, Va., with Pastor Stephen Richardson officiating. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.garrettfuneralhome.com. Mrs. DeBusk and her family are in the care of Garrett Funeral Home, 203 N. Shady Ave., Damascus, VA 24236; ph#: (276) 475-3631.

