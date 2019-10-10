Debbie DeBusk, 64, of Glade Spring, Va., passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at her residence. She was born in on May 17, 1955, a daughter of the late Dean and Mildred McThenia. She had lived in Washington County, Va., most all of her life and was a retired bank teller from BB&T. She was a member of Palestine Baptist Church in Abingdon, Va. Debbie is survived by her husband of 44 years, Ronnie DeBusk; two sons, Jeremy Preston DeBusk of Bristol, Va. and Adam DeBusk and his wife, Cameron, of Glade Spring, Va.; six grandchildren, Kamrin Jade DeBusk, Braylen Kaine DeBusk, Brixten Pierce DeBusk, Rees Preston DeBusk, Hadley James DeBusk, and Eleanor Grace DeBusk; a sister, Deana Rhinehart and her husband, Andy, of Marco Island, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be conducted at 3 p.m., Friday, October 11, 2019, at the graveside at Sunset Memorial Park in Damascus, Va., with Pastor Stephen Richardson officiating. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.garrettfuneralhome.com. Mrs. DeBusk and her family are in the care of Garrett Funeral Home, 203 N. Shady Ave., Damascus, VA 24236; ph#: (276) 475-3631.

