DeBord, Patricia Anne

CHILHOWIE, Va. Patricia Anne DeBord, age 60, went to be with the Lord on January 24, 2020, at Johnston Memorial Hospital. Anne was a nurturing and loving mother, sister, grandmother, and friend. She loved getting together with family and friends, cooking, listening to music, shopping, eating out, watching game shows and enjoying life. She worked for some years at Francis Marion Manor and the Southwestern State Hospital. She was a member of Calvary Bible Church in Saltville, Va. Anne was preceded in death by her mother and stepfather, Betty J. and David R. Sadler; father, Harold W. Eller; beloved grandparents, Chloe and Lacy Boardwine; "special grandparents", Mildred and Lee Eller; uncle, Charles B. Boardwine; and brother-in-law, Johnny Steven Routh. Survivors include her daughter, Cortney D. Reavis (Shane);sister, Linda Routh; brothers, Darrell (Renee) Eller and Joe (Sandy) Eller; stepsisters, Becky Eller (Johnny) and Mary (David) Gillespie; grandchildren, Kaycen and Sawyer Tritt, "special granddaughter" Karmyn Routh; loving partner, "her knight in shiney armor", Don Werkheiser; long time friend, Barbara Call; and other family and friends. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. on Monday, January 27, 2020, at the Henderson Funeral Home with Pastor James Gentry officiating. The graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at the Mount Rose Cemetery in Glade Spring, Va. The family will be receiving friends from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to the service on Monday. Online condolences may be made at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Anne DeBord family.
Service information
7:00PM
148 East Main St
Saltville, VA 24370
11:00AM
10069 Crescent Rd.
Glade Spring, VA 24340