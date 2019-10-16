ABINGDON, Va.
Carol Ann DeBord, 74, of Abingdon, Va., passed away after a brief illness on Sunday, October 13, 2019.
She was born in Abingdon, Va. on August 11, 1945, a daughter of the late Clarence and Lillian Thompson Thayer. She was employed by the Washington County Department of Social Services for 35 years and a lifelong member of the Washington Chapel United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 49 years, Robert Earl “Bill” DeBord and a brother, Sherman Gibson Thayer.
She is survived by a brother, Wayne E. Thayer of Abingdon, Va.; and sisters-in-law, Janie Wright and Barbara Thayer, both of Abingdon, Va., and Nancy Barrett of Bristol, Va. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews who all adored their “Aunt Carol”. They all knew no matter how far they traveled or the situation when they got to Aunt Carol’s they were home.
Visitation will be held from 5:30 until 8 p.m., Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Frost Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, October 17, 2019, in the chapel with Pastor Larry Lusk officiating. Interment will follow at Knollkreg Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be her nephews, Brad Thayer, Russ Thayer, Ryan Thayer, and Josh Tignor, as well as Tony Paolucci and Phil McCall.
Flowers will be accepted or memorial gifts are suggested to Washington Chapel United Methodist Church or the charity of choice.
