ABINGDON, Va. Carol Ann DeBord, 74, of Abingdon, Va., passed away after a brief illness on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5:30 until 8 p.m., Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Frost Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, October 17, 2019, in the chapel with Pastor Larry Lusk officiating. Interment will follow at Knollkreg Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be her nephews, Brad Thayer, Russ Thayer, Ryan Thayer, and Josh Tignor, as well as Tony Paolucci and Phil McCall. Flowers will be accepted or memorial gifts are suggested to Washington Chapel United Methodist Church or the charity of choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 250 East Main Street, Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the DeBord family.
Tags
Welcome to the Conversation
I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter
Most Popular
-
Burgerim closes Pinnacle location
-
New store in Bristol sells lightly used women’s clothes, accessories, home decor
-
Bristol couple recounts 'hopelessness' of addiction, journey to recovery
-
PREP ROUNDUP: Whited, Bellamy go off in Eastside win; Tennessee High sets up showdown with Crockett; Hurley, Richlands post shutouts; J.I. Burton, Thomas Walker, Wise Central, Gate City put up 50-plus
-
NASCAR: Former driver Eric McClure on the road to recovery after serious health issues
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa Reed 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! **
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389