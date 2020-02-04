Bertie Mae DeBord, age 101, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 3, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born on April 10, 1918, in Perry County, Ky., daughter of the late Wiley and Lydia Taylor Maiden. Bertie was a homemaker and loved her family dearly. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn DeBord; son, Don DeBord; daughter, Jewell Suvie; grandson, Garland Blackwell Jr.; granddaughter, Sandra Lynn Perry; and several brothers and sisters. Survivors include her children, Jane Perry, Glenna DeBord, and Michael DeBord; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Barry Ayers officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. prior to the service. Entombment will follow the service at Mt. Rose Cemetery in Glade Spring, Va. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

