LEBANON, Va. Ruby Ann Mullins Dean, age 74, went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 6, 2020. She was born on September 3, 1945, the daughter of the late Jason and Bonnie Keith Mullins. A funeral service for Ruby Ann Mullins Dean will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020, in the Combs Funeral Service Chapel with Preacher Donnie Humprey officiating. Burial will follow in the Keith-Mullins Cemetery in Castlewood, Va. Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway, 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266; (276) 889-4444 is serving the Dean family.

To plant a tree in memory of Ruby Dean as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments