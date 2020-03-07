LEBANON, Va. Ruby Ann Mullins Dean, age 74, went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 6, 2020. She was born September 3, 1945, the daughter of the late Jason and Bonnie Keith Mullins. She attended River Life Baptist Church in Piney Flats, Tenn. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by seven brothers and four sisters. Survivors include her husband of fifty seven years, Eugene W. Dean; sisters, Stella Easterly and Molly Shaffer; brothers, Arnold Mullins and wife, Lois, Larry Mullins and wife, Willie and Guy Mullins and wife, Drema. Funeral service for Ruby Ann Mullins Dean will be conducted 1 p.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020, in the Combs Funeral Service Chapel with Preacher Donnie Humprey officiating. Burial will follow in the Keith-Mullins Cemetery in Castlewood, Va. Family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the funeral home. Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266 (276) 889-4444 is serving the Dean family.
