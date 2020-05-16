Dean, Patricia Ann

Patricia Ann Dean, age 72, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord Saturday, May 16, 2020, at her residence. She was born on November 29, 1947, in Saltville, Va., a daughter of the late Paul Edward and Myrtle Chapman Poston. Patricia lived most of her life in the Bristol area. She was of the Baptist faith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Wayne Dean; and two sisters. Survivors include her daughter, Lora Dean; son, James Dean and wife, Tammy; four grandchildren, Robert Worley, Daniel Houser, Matthew Houser and Michael Dean; five great-grandchildren; sisters, Debbie Grubb and husband, Glen and Dorothy Gibson; brother, Irvin Poston; and special friends, Kathryn Lamie and Jack Jackson. The funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Monday, May 18, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Middle Fork Cemetery in Chilhowie, Va. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
