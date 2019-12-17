Dean, Deborah "Debbie"

MARION, Va. Deborah "Debbie" Dean, age 65, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at the Francis Marion Manor in Marion, Va. Survivors and funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion.
Welcome to the Conversation
I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter
Load comments
Most Popular
-
PREP FOOTBALL: Changes could come in future for VHSL playoff set-up
-
VHSL CLASS 3 FOOTBALL: Former Abingdon standout Jamie Harless has Lord Botetourt playing for a title
-
Tazewell County becomes Second Amendment Sanctuary, adds militia ordinance during widely attended meeting
-
UPDATE: Police identify subject in house on Railroad Street in Abingdon
-
Sullivan building commissioner faces charges in fatal wreck
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.