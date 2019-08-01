Robert Randall De Luca, age 60, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away after a long battle with lung cancer on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Born in Strasbourg, France, he grew up in Fayetteville, North Carolina. He was a son of the late MSG Sebastian Edward De Luca and Anna Maria Lammer De Luca. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Irene De Luca Parrish Taylor of Texas; a brother, Eddie De Luca of Fayetteville, North Carolina; a nephew, Giuseppe Guarnaccia of New York; and a brother-in-law, Lee Parrish of Fayetteville, North Carolina. Surviving are his son, Isaac De Luca; daughter, Chloe De Luca; a special daughter, Audrina De Luca, all of Bristol; brothers, Paul De Luca of Jacksonville, North Carolina, and Jack De Luca and wife, Donna, of Canton, North Carolina; sister, June De Luca, of New York; niece, Cara De Luca Whittington and husband, Alfonzo, of Fayetteville, North Carolina; and nephews, John De Luca, of Tampa, Florida. Jason Parish, of Texas, and Mike Kawer, of New York. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel in Bristol, Tenn., at 630 Locust Street. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service. A second memorial service will be held at a later date in Fayetteville, N.C. with inurnment at Lafayette Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Haven of Rest Rescue Mission Inc., 624 Anderson Street, Bristol, TN 37620, phone 423-968-2011, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929. The family would like to thank Hospice and Burt and Jen Foster and their family for their friendship, support, and wonderful care given to Robert/Randy through the years and especially during his illness. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.