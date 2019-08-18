Billy Ray Day, age 74, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 16, 2019, peacefully at his home. He was born on October 12, 1944, in Harman, Virginia, the son of the late Augustus and Carrie Vance Day. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers, Walter Kyle Day, Glen Harley Day, and James E. Day; and sisters, Sheila Terry Day, Martha Cartmell, and Nila Faye Coleman. Billy was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and faithful servant to the Almighty God. He served in the United States Army prior to working for the United States Postal Service for 30 years. He was an avid fisherman, woodworker, and enjoyed do-it-yourself work. Billy and his wife, Margaret were married for 53 loving, happy years. He is survived by his wife, Margaret Day; sons, Joel Nathan Day and wife, Ariane, and Jared Day and wife, Megan; daughters, Rachel Walk and husband, Roger, and Sarah Cross and husband, Cody; sister, Patty Salyer and husband, Billy; and seven grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Monday, August 19, 2019, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home in Bristol, Tenn. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mr. Day and his family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
