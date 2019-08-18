George E. Dawson, age 97, of Bristol, was called to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 15, 2019, after a brief illness. He was born in Mt. Pleasant, Tennessee, and was the thirteenth of fourteen children born to the union of Walter Ed and Minnie Dawson. He was a faithful member of John Wesley United Methodist Church, Bristol, Va., and taught 36 years in Bristol Virginia Public Schools at Douglass High School and Virginia Middle School. He was preceded in death by his parents, eleven brothers, and one sister. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving, caring and devoted wife of 66 years, Ireta Dawson; two daughters, Carroll (LeeVon) Allen and Georgia (Ron) Carmichael; two grandchildren, George (Nakeshia) Allen and Katie Allen; one sister, Ida Austin (106); nieces, nephews, relatives and friends including very special friends John and Drucilla Hogans, Millie Saunders, Brazil Dukes, Marvin and Sue Biedleman, and Dewey and Kelli Spiva. The homegoing celebration for Mr. Dawson will be conducted at John Wesley United Methodist Church, 311 Lee Street, Bristol, Va., on Monday, August 26, 2019, at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery, Bristol, Va. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.raclarkfuneralservice.com or www.facebook.com/clarkfuneralservice Professional services and care of Mr. George E. Dawson and family are entrusted to R.A.Clark Funeral Service Inc. (423)764-8584
