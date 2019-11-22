Margaret Cordelia Holt Davison, age 94, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Signature Healthcare of Elizabethtown, Ky. She was born November 13, 1925 in Bristol, Va., a daughter of the late Isaac Arthur and Emma Lee Saulsberry Holt. Margaret was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area and retired from L.C. King Manufacturing. She was a longtime member of North Bristol Baptist Church and had more recently attended Fellowship Chapel. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joe C. Davison; son, Joe Allen Davison; sister, Laeuna Peltier; and a brother, Jesse Holt. Survivors include her daughter, Barbara Scott and husband, Jimmy; son, James M. Davison and wife, Wilma; six grandchildren; and special nephew, Randy Mitchell. The graveside service for Mrs. Davison will be held 3 p.m., Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Mountain View Cemetery with Pastor Travis Ingle officiating. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
