Davis, Winefreda H.

Winefreda "Freda" H. Davis, age 93, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Winefreda was born on June 17, 1926, in Preston Lancs', England and was preceded in death by her husband, George W. Davis whom she met in 1945, while he was serving in the Army Air Corps. After marriage and following Georges' discharge from the service they returned to Maryville, Tennessee raising three children. Upon retirement they moved to Bristol, Tennessee. Freda was also preceded in death by her parents, George and Alice Hollis and a grandson, John Michael Davis. Freda was a beloved member of Bethel View Baptist Church in Bristol, Tenn. Survivors include her daughter, Shirley Ann Lee and husband, Frank, of Knoxville, Tenn.; sons, Henry Lea Davis and wife, Judy, of Maryville, Tenn., and Kenneth Charles Davis and wife, Debbie, of Piney Flats, Tenn.; grandchildren, Geoffrey Prows and wife, Jennifer, of Baker, Fla., Pamela Goetsch of Knoxville, Tenn., Vernon Lea Davis and wife, Stephanie, of Knoxville, Tenn., Martha Alice Bittle and husband, Tim, of Knoxville, Carrie Elizabeth Davis of Maryville, Tenn., and Amber Turner and husband, Eric, of Bristol, Va.; nine great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and special caregiver, Andrea Baker. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at Sherwood Memorial Gardens in Alcoa, Tenn., with the Rev. Geoffrey Prows and the Rev. Ed Cloud officiating with music by Jennifer Prows. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Weaver Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gideon International, PO Box 2083, Bristol, TN 37621. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
