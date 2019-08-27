Ronald Lee Davis, age 74, of Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord, Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Bristol Regional Medical Center surrounded by his wife and two sons. He was born on January 17, 1945, in War, W.Va. He was a graduate of Lord Botetourt High School and Virginia Western Community College and was also a proud veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. He spent a total of 36 years as a law enforcement professional, beginning his career as a deputy sheriff with the Botetourt County Sheriff's Office, where he spent 11 years then moved on to help begin the Virginia Alcohol Safety Action Program (VASAP) as a Police Liaison/Public Information Officer, where he spent just over 2 years. Ronald then accepted the job as Chief of Police of Lebanon Police Dept. where he spent 3 years and he ended his professional career at the Southwest Law Enforcement Academy spending his first 8 years as Assistant Director and the last 12 years as the Director. He was a proud member of the Fraternal Order of Police. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Franklin and Delores Blevins Davis; grandson, Benjamin Joseph Davis; and brothers, Jimmy, Bobby and Billy Davis. Survivors include his beloved wife of 53 years, Elaine Cooper Davis; sons, Christopher Davis and wife, Kristi, and Paul Davis and wife, Danna; sisters, Shelby Leonard, Debbie Hayslett, and Ann Duncan; brother, David Davis; grandchildren, Ian, Reid, Holly, Emma and Jaxon; furbabies, Benny, Isabelle, Chloe and Elvira, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was a faithful parishioner to his church, St. Anne Catholic Church, where he was involved in several faith related and community volunteer programs, such as: Knights of Columbus (Former Grand Knight, KOC 6695), Bristol Faith in Action, Eucharistic Ministry (home and church), Meals on Wheels, Soup Kitchen, Lecturer, Usher, coordinated the annual Fishing Rodeo, assisted in St. Anne Bingo and helped build wheelchair ramps and railings for those in need. The family wishes to acknowledge with deep appreciation, the many expressions of love, concern and kindness shown to them during this hour of bereavement. May God bless and keep you! The Funeral Mass will be conducted at 1 p.m., Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at St. Anne Catholic Church with Father Chris Hess officiating. Pallbearers will be Charles Clay Robinette, Jamie Begley, Scott Jordan, Russ Malone, Ryan Davidson, and Derek Call. Honorary pallbearers will be all prior graduates of Southwest Law Enforcement Academy. The committal service and interment will be conducted at 2 p.m., Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Mountain View Cemetery in Vinton. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., Wednesday prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Jude Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or a charity of your choice. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Davis family.
Tags
Welcome to the Conversation
I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter
Most Popular
-
Officials: Owner had right to demolish Grand Guitar building despite historic designation
-
Alabama postpones Bristol concert for second time
-
Manna Bagel set to close its doors Friday
-
Two arrested in downtown Bristol stabbing
-
PREP FOOTBALL: Abingdon Falcons go back to the future at Latture for VHSL Benefit Game
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
FALL CLEANUP SHRUB TRIMMING LANDSCAPING MOWING LAWN AERATION DEPENDABLE CALL 276-356-3443
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Hanger Best prices in town! Free estimates! Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa Reed 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! **