Ronald Lee Davis, age 74, of Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Bristol Regional Medical Center surrounded by his wife and two sons. The funeral mass will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at St. Anne Catholic Church with Father Chris Hess officiating. Pallbearers will be Charles Clay Robinette, Jamie Begley, Scott Jordan, Russ Malone, Ryan Davidson, and Derek Call. Honorary pallbearers will be all prior graduates of Southwest Law Enforcement Academy. The committal service and interment will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Mountain View Cemetery in Vinton. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Wednesday prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Jude Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or a charity of your choice. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Davis family.

