Ronald Lee Davis, age 74, of Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Bristol Regional Medical Center surrounded by his wife and two sons. The funeral mass will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at St. Anne Catholic Church with Father Chris Hess officiating. Pallbearers will be Charles Clay Robinette, Jamie Begley, Scott Jordan, Russ Malone, Ryan Davidson, and Derek Call. Honorary pallbearers will be all prior graduates of Southwest Law Enforcement Academy. The committal service and interment will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Mountain View Cemetery in Vinton. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Wednesday prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Jude Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or a charity of your choice. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Davis family.
Tags
Welcome to the Conversation
I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter
Most Popular
-
Officials: Owner had right to demolish Grand Guitar building despite historic designation
-
Barter Theatre reports $500K shortfall
-
John Battle High School cheerleading coach faces embezzlement charges
-
Two arrested in downtown Bristol stabbing
-
PREP FOOTBALL: Abingdon overpowered PH for a 53-24 win in a VHSL Benefit Game at Latture Field
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Appalachian Property Solutions WE LOVE THE SMALL JOBS! Gutter clean outs, sheetrock repairs, painting, concrete repairs, foundations, siding, windows and door, kitchens and baths, roof repairs, flooring, cabinets, etc. We do the jobs other contractors won't do! The plus is this: WE SHOW UP!!…
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa Reed 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! **
FALL CLEANUP SHRUB TRIMMING LANDSCAPING MOWING LAWN AERATION DEPENDABLE CALL 276-356-3443