Judy Lynn Davis, age 70, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Johnston Memorial Hospital. She was born February 1, 1949, to the late Dewey Whitehead and Cleatis Mitchell Whitehead. Judy worked as a server and cook at Emit's Restaurant, the Troutdale Dining Room, and Cracker Barrell in Bristol, Va. She was of the Methodist faith. Judy will be cherished as a hardworking and generous mother and grandmother who was beautiful on the inside and out. She and her husband farmed tobacco in the Greendale community of Washington County, Va. In addition to her parents, Judy was also preceded in death by her husband of 29 years, Samuel J. Davis; and her son-in-law, David Hodge Miller. She is survived by three children, Wilma Lynn Miller of Abingdon, Va., Tammy (Bruce) Olivo of Abingdon, Va., and Tracey (Duane) Goff of Glade Spring, Va.; six siblings, Patsy (Hobart) Spiva, Don Whitehead, Ruby (Frank) Mink, Scotty (Peggy) Whitehead, Kenneth (Kathryn) Whitehead, and Brenda (June) Alexander; two sisters-in-law, Linda (Bernard) Lasley and Jean Davis; and brother-in-law, Donnie (Brenda) Davis; 11 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Garrett Cemetery with Minister Ron Musick officiating. Pallbearers will be Eddie Baldwin, Joe Baldwin, Mike Davis, Ben Neece, Cody Neece, and Justin Olivo. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Forest Hills Chapel of Farris Funeral Service, 19415 Lee Hwy., Abingdon, Va. The family would like to express a special thanks to Dr. William A. Hood. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook. The family of Judy Lynn Davis is being cared for by Farris Cremation and Funeral Center, 19415 Lee Hwy., Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).
