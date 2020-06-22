GLADE SPRING, Va. Harold E. Davis, 84, of Glade Spring, Va., passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Valley Healthcare Center in Chilhowie, Va. He was born November 23, 1934, in Washington County, Va., to the late Dave Davis and Maybelle Bordwine Davis. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his wife, Eleanor Owens Davis and one sister, Wanda Hayes. Harold was a veteran of the United States Army and a member of the Masonic Lodge. He retired after working many years as an electrician. Survivors include one daughter, Tami Holmes; one grandson, Coby Holmes and wife, Casey; one great-grandchild, Blakely Holmes; his special little dog, Chloe; one niece, Sue Howard and husband, Ray; and several great-nieces and great-nephews. The family wishes to express a sincere thank you to the staff of Valley Healthcare Center for the care and friendships they provided to Harold during his time there. The family is honoring his wishes for no visitation or service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 250 E. Main Street, Abingdon, Va., 24210, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Davis.
