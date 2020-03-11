Buford Raynard Davis, age 81, of Pounding Mill, Va., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at his home. He was born June 18, 1938 and was the son of the late Olbert and Loya Davis. Buford was a retired welder from Jewell Smokeless Coal and Coke. He loved to work and enjoyed making furniture, gardening, and fixing anything that needed repair. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. Buford always saw the good in everyone and would give anyone anything he had. He was a life-long resident of the area. In addition to his parents, Buford was preceded in death by three brothers, Bill Davis, Jim Davis, and Jerry Davis; grandson, Eric Lambert. Those who remain to carry on his legacy are his loving wife of sixty years, Doris Absher Davis; two children, Ricky Allen Davis and wife Karen of Cedar Bluff, Va. and Amibeth Davis Warner and husband, Jim of Pounding Mill, Va.; grandchildren, Gabrielle Arnold and husband, Justin, Joshua Davis, Lindsey Fenaroli and husband, Chris of Mount Laurel, N.J.; great-grandchildren, Lilia Pannell, Wyatt Pannell, and Sadie Arnold; siblings, Allie Clowers and husband, Ed of Riceville, Tenn., Darrell Davis and wife, Connie of Shortts Gap, Va., Bobby Davis and wife, Connie of Baptist Valley, Va., Gary Davis of Shortts Gap, Va., Wayne Davis and wife, Jackie of Pounding Mill, Va.; sister-in-law, Dorothy Davis; several nieces and nephews also survive. His family would like to thank the staff of Legacy Hospice and special nurse, Tabatha Hopkins. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Legacy Hospice, 1963 Second St., Richlands, VA 24641 or City on A Hill Building Fund, P O Box 189, Cedar Bluff, VA 24609-0189. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Singleton Funeral Service in Cedar Bluff, Va. Funeral Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday at the Singleton Funeral Service Chapel with Pastor Barry Absher officiating. Burial will follow in Greenhills Memory Gardens Cemetery at Claypool Hill, Va. Pallbearers will be Darrell Davis, Bobby Davis, Gary Davis, Wayne Davis, Bobby Clowers, DeBron Clowers, and Joe Boyd. Honorary Pallbearers will be Ethan Horne, Jordan Horne, Russell Horn, Jennings Yates, Mike Compton, and Rufus Ray. Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to www.SingletonFuneralService.com. The family of Buford Raynard Davis is in the care of Singleton Funeral Service in Cedar Bluff, Va.
Service information
11:00AM-1:00PM
1116 Cedar Valley Drive
Cedar Bluff, VA 24609
1:00PM
1116 Cedar Valley Drive
Cedar Bluff, VA 24609