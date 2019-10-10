Beverley Simcox Davis, age 77, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 7, 2019, at Johnson City Medical Center. She was born in Bristol, a daughter to the late Cecil and Edna Montgomery Simcox. Beverley was a member of Fellowship Chapel and was preceded in death by her sisters, Cecilia White and Darlene Brown. Survivors include husband of 58 years, Albert Davis Jr.; children, Cindy Davis Dinkel and husband, Lee, Karen Davis Cross and husband, Greg, Albert Kelly Davis and wife, April; grandchildren, Sara Beth Banks, Nathan Dinkel, Rebecca Davis, Katelyn Davis, and Joshua Davis; brother, Daryll Kelly Simcox and wife, Tammy; great-grandchildren, Karleigh Banks, Kooper Banks, and Nora Mae Dinkel; nieces, Darla Brown, Madison George, and Hannah Simcox; and nephew, Lee White. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at 7 p.m. at Fellowship Chapel, 201 Crockett St., Bristol, Va. with the Rev. Scott Price officiating. Entombment will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Mountain View Mausoleum. Honorary pallbearers include Jerry Vincill, Frank Boardwine, Larry King, David Vicars, and her special friends from Wallace High School graduating class. The family will receive friends from 5 until 6:45 p.m. on Thursday prior to the service at Fellowship Chapel and other times at the home of her daughter Cindy, 136 Kimberly Drive, Bristol, Tenn. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fellowship Chapel or to St. Jude's Children's Hospital. Online condolences may be registered at www.Weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments