MARION, Va. Ashley MiKay Davis, age 21, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019 in Marion, Va. Ashley was born in Smyth County, Va., and was preceded in death by her grandmother, Maureen Elswick. She was a 2016 graduate of Chilhowie High School and loved to go fishing. Ashley is survived by her mother, Cheri Elswick Williams; her father, Michael Layne Davis; her brother, Jared Mock; several special aunts, uncles, cousins, and many special friends. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the Bradley's Funeral Home in Marion with Daniel C. Blevins officiating. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to services. Interment will be on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at St. Clairs's Bottom Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the family of Ashley Davis.
