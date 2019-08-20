MSgt. Charles Samuel Davidson, U.S. Army, Ret., age 91, of Blountville, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Hermitage Health Care. He was born on April 9, 1928, in Sullivan County, Tenn., a son of the late Nathan Edward and Alice Hicks Davidson. He was raised in the Muddy Creek area, and enlisted in the United States Army at a young age. He retired after 27 years of service, in the 75th Infantry, Airborne Ranger, F Company; with service in the Korean Conflict and two tours in Vietnam. Charles' military career took him all over the world, and his family and country will be forever thankful for his service. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by several siblings; and children, Rose Davidson Schultz, Inga Davidson Callahan, Charlie Davidson, and Barbara Davidson Sims. He is survived by his daughters, Alice Davidson, Lisa Williams and husband, Bradley; son, Danny Callahan and wife, Jessica; 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, one great great-grandchild, and many nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Mitchell Ratliff officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. prior to the service. The interment will follow the service at 2:30 p.m. at Mountain Home National Cemetery with full military honors and Pastor Chad Blevins officiating. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
