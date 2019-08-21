MSgt. Charles Samuel Davidson, U.S. Army, Ret., age 91, of Blountville, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Hermitage Health Care. The funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Mitchell Ratliff officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. prior to the service. The interment will follow the service at 2:30 p.m. at Mountain Home National Cemetery with full military honors and Pastor Chad Blevins officiating. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

