CROCKETT, Va. Michael Eugene Davidson, 65, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, at his home in Crockett. Mike was born on June 12, 1954, in Smyth County, Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Mabel Tolbert Davidson, and sisters, Joanna Davidson and Velma Shelton. Mike was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in Fort Belvoir and later in Germany. He graduated from Wytheville Community College with a degree in Electronics and retired from Klockner Pentaplast as a Master Electrician. He was happiest in the outdoors, especially when fishing, hunting, or golfing. He is survived by his wife, Patricia "Patty" Call Davidson of Crockett; four children, Sharon Davidson Overschmidt and Mike, of St. Louis, Mo., Jonathon Michael Davidson of Little Creek, Heidi Davidson Lyall and Jason, of Rural Retreat, and Levi Patrick Davidson and Maranda, of Rural Retreat; grandchildren, Elizabeth Fry Wirtel and Cody, Katrina Butler, Anthony Davidson, Tanner Fry, Jeremy Davidson, Cyera Davidson, Kailey Davidson, Cooper Davidson, and Bronwyn Lyall; great-grandchild, Carter Fry; brothers and sisters, Wyndom Davidson and Justine, Teresa Rouse and Boyd, Tammy Davidson and Rick, Claude "Shot" Davidson, and Missie, Jackie Davidson and Tracy, Jennifer Davidson Cregger and Jeff, Courtney Davidson Harrell and JW, and Timothy Davidson and Jennifer, numerous nieces and nephews; other loving family members and fishing buddies. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a drive-in memorial service will be held on Friday, April 17, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Park Place Drive-In in Marion. The family is receiving friends at the Lyall home on Magnolia Lane in Rural Retreat. Expressions of sympathy or fond memories of Mike may be shared with the family at www.bradleysfh.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Open Door Caf�, Katie's Pantry at Grace Lutheran Church, or St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital. The family would like to express gratitude to Bree Evans and Kindred Hospice of Wytheville, Susan Moore, NP and Forest Family Care, and Emily Jacoby. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the family.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Rural King seeks tax rebates from county
-
A zoo has been trying to get two pandas to mate for 10 years. When coronavirus shut the zoo down, the pandas finally did
-
Travel nurse from Sullivan County on front lines at NYC hospital
-
New report details Virginia COVID-19 cases
-
SW Va. has 1st COVID-19 fatality
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389