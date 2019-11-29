Davidson, Mary Christine Clarke

SALTVILLE, Va. Mary Christine Clarke "Mamaw" Davidson, age 97, entered into Heaven on Thursday, November 28, 2019, at Valley Health Care Center in Chilhowie, Va. She was preceded in death by her husband, Preston C. Davidson; parents, W.A. and Rosa Clarke; children, Nancy Frye, Joyce Martin, Josie Pennington, and Billy Davidson; and great-grandson Alex Blevins. Mrs Davidson is survived by her son, Kenneth Davidson and wife, Debbie, of Saltville, Va.; daughter, Peggy A. Pack of Marion, Va.; 20 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, 25 great-great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Henderson Funeral Home with the Rev. Benny Frye officiating. The burial will follow at the Elizabeth Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019, at the funeral home. Great-grandsons will serve as Pallbearers. Online condolences may be made at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Mary Christine Clarke Davidson family.
