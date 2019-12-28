James Paul Davidson, 82, of Abingdon, Virginia, now absent from the body, present with the Lord, passed away at his home with family at his side on Saturday, December 28, 2019. Paul is survived by his wife, Wanda Qualls Davidson, of 60 years; daughter, Anita Renee Coe (Greg); sons, Jimmie Dale Davidson (Lori) and Steven Lee Davidson (Tabitha); brother, Bill Davidson (Allie); grandchildren, Courtney Blackston, Ashlyn Greer, Amy Davidson, Caleb Coe; several nieces, nephews and extended family. Paul was a loving father, husband, grandfather, and friend to everyone. Paul served as a Virginia State Trooper and Senior Special Agent with the Virginia State Police for 32 years. He loved his work and those he served with. Paul was a follower of Jesus and first accepted Christ at Rosedale Baptist Church, where he later served as a Deacon. In 1994, he was part of the founding family of Highlands Fellowship and served God and others as part of the set-up crew, as a greeter, choir member, and also served in the first impression and food pantry ministries. God used Paul's life to further His Kingdom all around the world. He was a friend of God and he loved Jesus. The family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to Kathy Fields for her loving care, Dr. Todd Nairn, Dr. Alison Whitman, Dr. Earl Wilson, Dr. J. Patrick Rash, as well as Farris Funeral Service and the Virginia State Police. The celebration of life service will be at Highlands Fellowship, 22417 Watauga Rd., Abingdon, VA 24211, on Monday, December 30, 2019, at 7 p.m. with his son, Pastor Jimmie Davidson officiating. The family will receive friends at the church on Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. Paul will be laid to rest at Forest Hills Memory Gardens, 19415 Lee Hwy., Abingdon, VA 24210, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at 11 a.m. The Virginia State Police will render honors and serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Dennis Horton, Kenny Qualls, Pete France, Freddie McDavid, Tim Hammond, Caleb Coe, Sage Greer, Jeremy Blackston, Mike Stuart, and the Men's Small Group Bible Study of Highlands Fellowship. Memorial contributions may be made to The Brooks Church, Homeless Ministry, P.O. Box 13712, Los Angeles, CA 90013, or to the Highlands Fellowship Food Pantry, P.O. Box 553, Abingdon, VA 24212. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook. The family of James Paul Davidson is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210 (276-623-2700).
Davidson, James Paul
Service information
Dec 30
Visitation
Monday, December 30, 2019
Highlands Fellowship Church
Dec 30
Service
Monday, December 30, 2019
Highlands Fellowship Church
Dec 31
Committal
Tuesday, December 31, 2019
Forest Hills Memory Gardens
Abingdon, VA 24210
